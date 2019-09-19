Play

Moore (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to Moore being a limited participant at Wednesday's session, coach Pete Carroll told Liz Mathews that the wide receiver has "a really good chance" to make his season debut Week 3 against the Saints. Now that he participated in every drill Thursday, Moore is on pace to make that come to pass. While Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are locked in as the Seahawks' top two WR, there should be room for Moore, Jaron Brown (toe) and/or Malik Turner in three-wide sets.

