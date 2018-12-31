Moore snagged two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Moore looked like a valuable player after hauling in five touchdowns in seven games between Week 5 and 12, but he has just four catches on 15 targets for a combined 32 yards in five contests since then. It's unclear where Moore's spark went, but the second-year pro could redeem himself with some stellar postseason play starting Saturday versus the Cowboys.