Moore (shoulder) won't return for Week 2 against the Steelers, but he should have a decent shot to play thereafter, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Moore now out for the first two games, Jaron Brown and DK Metcalf don't seem to have much competition for snaps in three-wide sets. Moore hasn't been able to practice since he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his upper arm during a practice in the third week of the preseason.