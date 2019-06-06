Seahawks' David Moore: Working with starters
Moore has been taking first-team reps alongside Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown during spring practices, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Moore had 413 yards and five touchdowns over an eight-game stretch Weeks 4-12 last season, but he was demoted to the No. 4 spot at wide receiver by the end of the year, logging just 12 snaps on offense in a playoff loss to Dallas. While Doug Baldwin's retirement created opportunity for the players left behind, the Seahawks acted quickly to add competition with draft picks in the second round (DK Metcalf), fourth round (Gary Jennings) and seventh round (John Ursua). Metcalf has mostly worked with the second-stringers so far, while Jennings and Ursua have been limited by hamstring injuries. Regardless, Moore will need to battle for a top-three spot throughout training camp and the preseason.
