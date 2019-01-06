Moore played 12 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Cowboys.

Moore recorded his lowest offensive snap count of the season in this outing, and he tallied just four catches for 32 yards in the last six games overall. He strung together a nice stretch of performances between Weeks 5 and 12 -- scoring five times in seven games to become a popular fantasy waiver-wire pickup -- but he disappeared from Week 13 on. The bumpy ending to Moore's season shouldn't diminish his potential, as he still finished third on the team with both 445 receiving yards and 53 targets, while his five receiving touchdowns tied Doug Baldwin and Jaron Brown for second most on the team. The Seahawks will likely retain the wideout's rights when he becomes an exclusive-rights free agent in March.

