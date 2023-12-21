Eskridge (ribs) was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Eskridge has missed Seattle's past three games due to an injury to his ribs, and he's not trending in a positive direction. After beginning last week with a limited practice session, the receiver followed with a pair of DNPs before starting Week 16 prep with another estimated DNP during Wednesday's walk-through. Eskridge doesn't have a big role in the Seahawks' offense, but he was working as the team's lead kick returner prior to the injury.