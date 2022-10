Eskridge (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 6 clash against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The second-year wideout was able to overcome an early-week illness to return to limited practice participation by Thursday, so his availability was expected. Now that it's confirmed, Eskridge is slated to fill his usual No. 4 receiver role, one that's netted a meager 3-16 line on five targets thus far across five games.