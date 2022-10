Eskridge caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Eskridge played just 13 offensive snaps, as he slotted in as the No. 3 wide receiver. The second-year pro managed to produce a career-high yardage, though. He won't be a fantasy option this season as long as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are healthy because he has played just 76 snaps through six games.