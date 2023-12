Eskridge (ribs) is questionable to suit up Monday against Philadelphia, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Eskridge logged a limited practice session Thursday but followed with a DNP both Friday and Saturday. However, he's still being given a chance to suit up on Monday Night Football. Eskridge hasn't caught a pass this season, but he's been working as Seattle's top kick returner. If he's unable to play Monday, that role could be assumed by Zach Charbonnet or DeeJay Dallas.