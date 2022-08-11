Eskridge (hamstring) isn't anticipated to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Eskridge has been working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in June, so this news shouldn't be of great surprise given the 25-year-old has been limited all throughout camp. In 10 games played as a rookie, Eskridge accounted for 64 yards and one touchdown on 10 catches. The second-year receiver is slated to compete for Seattle's No. 4 receiver spot with Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) and Bo Melton.
