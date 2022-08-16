Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury, which followed him into training camp. He made an appearance at practice last Wednesday, albeit without pads or a helmet, but he was seen catching passes in both during individual drills at Tuesday's session, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Following Carroll's announcement, Eskridge will have just once more chance to make an appearance during exhibition season on Friday, Aug. 26 at Dallas.