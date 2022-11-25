Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Eskridge, who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is dealing with a fractured hand, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Following Eskridge's exit from the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, Carroll said the second-year wideout sustained a bruised hand and would likely be fine following the team's Week 11 bye. However, Eskridge didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday and Friday, and Carroll's about-face on his earlier comments about the receiver's injury now explain why. Carroll implied that Eskridge would likely be placed on injured reserve, a transaction that could be made Saturday to give the Seahawks some added roster flexibility ahead of Sunday's contest. The Seahawks are likely to turn to either Dareke Young or Penny Hart as their No. 4 receiver while Eskridge is on the mend.