Head coach Pete Carroll noted Eskridge (hamstring) is in line to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks reports.

Dating back to June, the 2021 second-rounder has been bothered by a hamstring injury. However, Eskridge's looming return to game action indicates that the issue is a thing of the past, as he also logged a solid week of practice, per John Boyle of the team's official site. Heading into the regular season, the 25-year-old is slated to compete with Freddie Swain and Marquise Goodwin for WR snaps behind presumed starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.