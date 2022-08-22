Eskridge (hamstring) practiced without limitations Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Eskridge had been bothered by a hamstring injury for the entirety of camp up to this point, but the 2021 fifth-round pick has finally returned to full health. He's expected to make Seattle's 53-man roster, but Eskridge sits fourth at best on the wide receiver depth chart behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain.
