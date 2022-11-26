The Seahawks placed Eskridge (hand) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Eskridge left Seattle's last game Week 10 with what initially was termed a bruised hand. With the hindsight provided by a Week 11 bye, coach Pete Carroll revealed Friday that Eskridge instead has a broken hand, which will force an IR stint. Eskridge will miss at least the next four contests as a result, meaning his next chance to play will arrive Saturday, Dec. 24 in Kansas City. Some options to fill in for him as a kick returner are DeeJay Dallas and Tre Brown, per Boyle.