Eskridge suffered an apparent right leg injury during the opening kickoff of Thursday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Operating on kick coverage, Eskridge remained on the turf at the end of the play before making his way to the blue sideline tent, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. The nature of Eskridge's injury is unknown, but it could be another setback after the NFL handed him a six-game suspension last week for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.