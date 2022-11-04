Coach Pete Carroll said Eskridge will get more work Sunday at Arizona with Marquise Goodwin (groin) sidelined for the contest, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Targets are few and far between behind the Seahawks' top wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and DK Metcalf (knee), as evidenced by Goodwin compiling just 20 targets in seven games this season. Eskridge himself has just 11 to his name, turning them into a paltry seven catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns, but he's also recorded two carries for 10 yards. A larger snap count for the second-year pro this weekend could result in touches as both a receiver and ball carrier.