Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Eskridge (suspension) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll noted that Eskridge was tending to "a little something" Tuesday that held him out of drills, but he was back on the practice field one day later. While Eskridge is eligible to play during exhibition season, he'll be serving a six-game suspension to begin the upcoming campaign due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. As a result, his first possible game action will arrive Sunday, Oct. 29 versus the Browns.