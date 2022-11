Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Eskridge has a bruised hand and should be fine following the Seahawks' Week 11 bye, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Eskridge suffered a hand injury during the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay, but he shouldn't have to miss any game action. The second-year wideout has caught seven of 13 targets for 58 yards across 157 offensive snaps and continues to operate as the team's primary kick returner.