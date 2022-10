Eskridge (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Eskridge should be able to play, considering he got sick early in the week and returned to a limited practice Thursday. The guy he's been battling for the No. 3 receiver role, Marquise Goodwin, also is listed as questionable for Week 6, on account of knee and back injuries.