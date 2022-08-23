Head coach Pete Caroll said Eskridge (hamstring) practiced Tuesday and has a shot at playing in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Since the beginning of June, Eskridge has been bothered by a hamstring issue, but he appears closer to gaining clearance ahead of the regular season. The second-year pro is looking to secure a role in the Seahawks' wide receiver corps behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Freddie Swain. While it's possible that Eskridge could participate in Friday's exhibition against Dallas, it also wouldn't be a surprise to see the team err on the side of caution with the 2021 second-round draft selection.