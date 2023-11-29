Eskridge (ribs) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys after being a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Eskridge may be on the wrong side of questionable after logging back-to-back DNPs leading up to Thursday. The 27-year-old has had minimal impact on the Seattle offense this season, seeing just 16 snaps and one target in four contests. However, his potential absence could affect the team's return game and push Zach Charbonnet or DeeJay Dallas into kick-return duties.