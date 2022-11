Eskridge failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He also returned two kicks for 41 yards.

The 2021 second-round pick played a season-high 36 offensive snaps (51 percent) because Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) sat out. However, he couldn't capitalize on the extra reps. Eskridge has produced just seven catches for 58 yards through nine games this year.