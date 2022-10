Eskridge didn't catch his lone target but rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers. He also returned two kicks for 45 yards.

DK Metcalf exited early with a knee injury, so Eskridge handled a season-high 30 offensive snaps. However, he didn't make much of an impact offensively. Marquise Goodwin -- who caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns -- looks like the replacement if Metcalf misses time.