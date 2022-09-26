Eskridge wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
Eskridge has played 23 offensive snaps through three games, and he has two catches (three targets) for six yards. The 2021 second-round pick shouldn't be on the fantasy radar for the time being.
