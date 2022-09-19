Eskridge caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

The Seahawks trailed nearly all game, but the 2021 second-round pick was targeted on just one of Geno Smith's 30 passes. He was only on the field for six offensive snaps, as he's currently behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin in the pecking order.