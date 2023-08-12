Coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Eskridge sustained a "legit sprain" in his right knee during Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Eskridge suffered the injury while covering a kickoff Thursday. Carroll added that his recovery "could be a few weeks," which, if it comes to pass, will keep him out for the Seahawks' final two exhibitions. Eskridge also faces a six-game suspension to start the season for violating the personal conduct policy, so Seattle may not have his services again until Week 8 against the Browns.