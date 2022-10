Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence does not figure to make a significant impact in Seattle's passing game in Week 6.