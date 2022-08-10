Eskridge (hamstring) went through drills without a helmet Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
It's an encouraging sign for Eskridge, who has displayed some vulnerability to the injury bug since he was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft. It would be somewhat surprising to see him suit up for Seattle's preseason opener Saturday considering he still hasn't put his pads on this season, but he'll be one of the top candidates for reps behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf once he returns to action in earnest.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Getting close to return•
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Still bothered by hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Dismal rookie season•
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Flashes on end-around•
-
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Reels in two passes•