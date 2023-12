Eskridge (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after logging a limited practice session Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Eskridge sat out of Thursday's practice with a rib injury and returned Friday in a limited capacity. The injury forced him to sit out the Seahawks' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys. If Eskridge is unable to play Sunday, Zach Charbonnet (knee) figures to be the next man up for kick return duties.