Eskridge caught one of three targets for eight yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys. He also returned one punt for 18 yards.

The 2021 second-round pick didn't make much of an impression as a rookie, in part due to injuries, and that trend has continued into his second year as a hamstring issue kept Eskridge sidelined for Seattle's first two preseason games. His ability to contribute on special teams, as well as the draft capital the team used on him, should ensure he has a roster spot in 2022, but Eskridge will still be behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the depth chart at wideout and working in a passing game that could take a big step backward with Geno Smith replacing Russell Wilson under center.