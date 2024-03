Eskridge (ribs) signed a one-year, $1.055 million contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2021 second-round pick has been a massive disappointment given the draft capital invested, but Eskridge has proven to be a decent returner registering 370 kick return yards in the past two years. The third-year wide receiver has yet to play a full season and most recently missed time last campaign due to a ribs injury that kept him out the final six contests.