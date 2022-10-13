Eskridge (illness) was listed as a limited participant on the Thursday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Eskridge was unable to practice Wednesday after coming down with an illness, though he appears to be doing well enough to practice again Thursday. The second-year wideout has not made much of an impact over the first five games of the season, but he has seen his playing time every week. Eskridge could play a bigger role in the passing game if starting wideout Tyler Lockett, who was limited with a hamstring injury in practice Thursday, does not improve his status heading into Sunday's game against Arizona.