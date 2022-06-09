Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Eskridge missed part of mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Every rep matters for Eskridge, who is hoping to prove himself this offseason after an underwhelming rookie campaign where he missed seven games with a concussion and finished with 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. The 2021 second-round pick will aim to get back on the field Tuesday when the Seahawks finish their offseason program with a three-day session. Eskridge is primarily competing against Freddie Swain and rookie Bo Melton (hamstring) for the No. 3 wideout spot, though there could be a significant opportunity ahead if DK Metcalf's (foot) contract negotiations fall through.