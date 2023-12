Eskridge (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Eskridge has missed Seattle's past three games due to an injury to his ribs, and he's not trending in a positive direction as Sunday's game in Tennessee approaches. Even if he's able to get in some on-field work Thursday and/or Friday and is cleared to play Sunday, Eskridge will have a muted role on offense as a depth receiver for Seattle.