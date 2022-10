Eskridge caught one of two targets for three yards in the 27-1 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also returned one kick for 26 yards.

Eskridge continues to operate as the No. 4 wide receiver, as he logged a 30 percent snap share in Week 8. The 2021 second-round pick has seven catches (11 targets) for 58 yards through eight games. He'll have little fantasy value until his usage increases.