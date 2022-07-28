Eskridge (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll said the team was being cautious because Eskridge's hamstring tightened up after the start of practice, but this isn't a new issue. Eskridge sat out of OTAs in early June with a hamstring injury, as well. This will be a pivotal training camp for the 2021 second-round pick, as he caught just 10 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. He'll need to get healthy quickly and have a strong showing in the preseason to unseat Freddie Swain from the No. 3 wideout role.
