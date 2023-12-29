Eskridge (ribs) did not practice Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Eskridge has missed Seattle's past three games due to an injury to his ribs, and he hasn't practiced in any capacity since the first day of Week 15 prep. He appears to be trending toward missing a fourth straight contest Sunday against Pittsburgh, though that outlook could change if he's able to return to practice Friday. DK Metcalf didn't practice Thursday due to a back injury, so Seattle's wide-receiver unit could potentially be shorthanded against the Steelers.