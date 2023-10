Eskridge lost five yards on his lone rushing attempt and returned one kick for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Eskridge returned from his six-game suspension and shook off a knee injury to make his season debut Sunday. The 2021 second-round pick only played three offensive snaps. With Jake Bobo's emergence as the No. 4 receiver, Eskridge isn't expected to have much of an offensive impact this season.