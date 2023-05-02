Eskridge will compete for a depth spot heading into the 2023 season after the Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of this year's draft, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Even if the Seahawks didn't add to their receiver room, Eskridge wasn't a lock for a starting role, let alone a roster spot. The 2021 second-round pick has played just 20 games through his first two seasons with just 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown to show for it. Cade Johnson and Dareke Young will be his primary competition for the No. 4 spot in 2023.