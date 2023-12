Eskridge (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After another week of no practice participation, Eskridge is in line to miss his fourth game in a row with this ribs issue. The 26-year-old wideout has really struggled to stay on the field this season, appearing in just four games, and his kick return duties will likely be assumed by Zach Charbonnet in Week 17.