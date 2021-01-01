Dallas (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dallas appears unlikely to play in the season finale against the 49ers. It's unclear how the Seahawks' backfield will shape up in Week 17, as every running back on the active roster is on the injury report. Both Dallas and Carlos Hyde (illness) missed practice Thursday, while Chris Carson (foot) and Rashaad Penny (knee) both were limited participants.
