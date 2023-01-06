Dallas (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
For a second session in a row, Dallas was absent, which also can be said for backfield mates Kenneth Walker (ankle/illness) and Travis Homer (ankle). As such, the Seahawks backfield has question marks with one practice to go this week, some of which may clear up upon the release of Friday's injury report. If Walker continues to be the team's lead runner Sunday versus the Rams, he'll take on most of the RB reps, but Dallas has been able to make an impact over the last two contests, notching 18 touches for 140 yards from scrimmage.
