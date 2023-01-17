Dallas carried 35 times for 186 yards and caught 17 of 19 targets for 126 yards through 15 games during the 2022 season. He also returned 14 punts for 102 yards and 12 kicks for 270 yards.

When the whole backfield was healthy, Dallas was often left out of the rotation, but when Rashaad Penny (leg) and Travis Homer (ankle) went down with injuries, Dallas got some run and was effective. After posting 3.2 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively, through his first two NFL seasons, Dallas logged an efficient 5.3 yards per carry in 2022. Dallas is entering the final year of his contract in 2023 and is a good bet to make the team, especially if Homer and Penny leave in free agency.