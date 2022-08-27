Dallas carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

The third-year player was the second running back into the game for Seattle after Travis Homer, and while the duo split the workload through the first half, Dallas got the first possession of the second half to himself and made the most of it, racking up most of his rushing production and capping the drive with a one-yard TD plunge. Despite the big performance, he will likely head into the regular season No. 4 on the backfield depth chart, but Dallas could still have a role in the offense Week 1 if either Kenneth Walker (abdomen) or Rashaad Penny (COVID-19) are still less than 100 percent.