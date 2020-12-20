Dallas won't return to Sunday's game against Washington due to an ankle injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It appears to be a serious injury as the 22-year-old was carted off the field, though the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Rashaad Penny was activated from the PUP list Saturday and will work as Seattle's No. 3 tailback with Dallas sidelined.

