Dallas caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.

Chris Carson left in the second quarter with a foot injury, opening the door for Dallas to get on the field after logging no offensive snaps in Seattle's last game. The rookie was solid in his opportunities, and he could be counted on more moving forward because Travis Homer also exited with a knee contusion. If both Carson and Homer are forced to sit out next week against the 49ers, Dallas would line up as the No. 2 running back, a role that would yield a handful of touches.