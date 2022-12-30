Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Dallas returned from a two-game absence last week and caught six passes for 32 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. He's unlikely to see that many targets even if he handles passing downs again, though there is a degree of opportunity with fellow Seattle running backs Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Travis Homer (ankle) listed as questionable. Walker, at least, is expected to play, and he figures to dominate carries again so long as he avoids setbacks with the ankle.