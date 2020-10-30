Dallas is the only Seattle tailback without an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (knee) are listed as questionable, while Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is doubtful. Given that Homer has mostly seen playing time on passing downs to this point in his career, it's possible Dallas could be the lead ballcarrier if he and Homer are the only backs available Sunday. But Carson does have a history of battling through injuries, and coach Pete Carroll expects his starter to be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Stay tuned.