Dallas could log his first offensive snaps in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dallas made his NFL debut in Week 3's win over the Cowboys but only played on special teams. He could get his first shot Sunday if Chris Carson (knee) and Carlos Hyde (shoulder) are unable to play. Both running backs recovered from serious injuries this offseason and were limited participants in Thursday's practice. If neither Carson nor Hyde suit up, Dallas would operate as the No. 2 RB behind Tavis Homer.